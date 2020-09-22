10 years ago

September 23, 2010 -- President of Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park Lynne Holt and Pete Harrison, state park manager, witnessed the finishing touches by chainsaw artist Doug Sveine, to a new sign erected at Lake Bemidji State Park. Located by the lake shore, the sign was a partnership with the Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park, the park staff and Sveine.

25 years ago

September 23, 1995 -- Bemidji's Bill Israelson, now club pro at Terrace National Golf Club at Staples, fired a 7-under-par 137 to take top honors at the St. Cloud Club Pro-Am Tournament. It earned Israelson $1,400. Israelson is one of nine Minnesota club pros to qualify for the PGA Club Professional Championships at LaQuinta, Cal.

50 years ago

September 23, 1970 -- Several of the top names from the summer’s racing at the Bemidji Speedway performed very well at the Golden Spike Invitational. Lyle Olafson of Blackduck captured sixth place out of 38 cars in the 50 lap feature race. Don Matthews of Bemidji placed second in the third heat and Dwight Knute of Bemidji placed fourth in the fourth heat.

100 years ago

September 23, 1920 -- The Bemidji Country club has had a very successful golf season this year and with the close of the cup illustrated tournament the playing for this year will be practically over. The fact that this year's playing season has been far more successful than others is due largely to the splendid work done by B. W. Lakin, president of the club.