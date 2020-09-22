The Bemidji Public Library hosted the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services-Minnesota District to register voters on Tuesday for the upcoming General Election.
Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day and the Bemidji Jaycees and others were in the library parking lot with the goal of helping the general public and ex-offenders to register.
Bemidji Jaycees President Aliza Thoring holds up a roll of “I will vote” stickers during a voter registration event on Tuesday at the Bemidji Public Library. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Voters could get help with registering at the event or register themselves online. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Trish Hansen helps a man register to vote during an event on Tuesday, National Voter Registration Day, at the Bemidji Public Library. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Voters who were registering would receive information on how to vote in the General Election. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)