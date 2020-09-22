BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is seeking applicants for its Board of Directors.

Individuals must be a resident of Beltrami County and passionate about the mission of the organization, which is: Beltrami County HRA shall actively promote the development and preservation of quality affordable housing for all county residents, a release said.

The regular meetings are currently scheduled for the second Tuesday of each month. If interested, complete a board member application and return it to the address at the bottom of the form before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Applications can be found on the website HRDC.org or a paper application can be provided at the reception desk at, 1320 Neilson Ave SE.