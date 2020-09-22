BEMIDJI -- Greater Bemidji Economic Development is continuing to partner with Beltrami County on programming to help the community through the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, the application process has opened for organizations to seek grants from a new program titled the Beltrami County COVID-19 Nonprofit Relief Fund. The fund was created by the county with dollars from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, with the money to be administered by Greater Bemidji.

The fund is open to 501(c)(3) charitable organizations, with grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000. The dollars can be used to cover expenses related directly to COVID-19, such as personal protective equipment needs, social distancing improvements and cleaning supply purchases.

The grants can be used for expenses that have already been incurred or those anticipated before Nov. 15. The application process opened Monday and Greater Bemidji will accept them through Oct. 4, with award notifications and funding coming quickly after. If funds remain, a second round of applications may be considered.

According to Tiffany Fettig of Greater Bemidji, this is the second grant program established to help the community at this time. The first was a grant program to assist businesses with COVID expenses, and was another partnership between Greater Bemidji and the county.

Along with the county, Fettig said staff from the United Way of Bemidji Area assisted in developing the nonprofit program.

"I think the pandemic has really shown the need for our nonprofits, and they've been stretched very thin in that they have lost funding they'd typically get on a yearly basis while the need for their services have increased," Fettig said. "We can't replace the funding they'd receive, but it can help them reimburse expenses that they've incurred over this time."

To apply, nonprofits can visit www.greaterbemidji.com or go to Greater Bemidji's office at the Mayflower Building, 102 First St. W.