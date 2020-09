BEMIDJI -- About 15 people attended a vigil for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday at the Beltrami County Courthouse. Justice Ginsburg died on Friday at the age of 87.

The impromptu event was organized by a local Facebook group. Folks gathered in the courtyard of the Beltrami County Courthouse and put up flowers, photos and more to honor Justice Ginsburg, who was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and a champion of women’s rights.