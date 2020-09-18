BEMIDJI -- Nearly 400 masked protesters lined the east sidewalk along Bemidji Avenue from Second Street to 16th Street Friday afternoon, Sept. 18, in opposition of President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to town later that evening.

Indivisible Bemidji, the progressive organization holding the event, dubbed the rally "Reaffirmation of Minnesota Citizenship Values" and encouraged a peaceful protest among attendees.

“I think that it’s very important for us to support people who feel marginalized, unheard, voiceless and excluded by this administration. We don't want to be rude or disruptive of the (Trump rally) itself,” organizer Jean Christensen said.

“We understand Republican neighbors and friends are looking forward to it, but we feel that we need to give some demonstration of the fact that there are people who feel differently, and that they should be respected and that we are going to live by our values as Minnesotans and as Americans and be polite -- but be heard,” she added.

The group hoped to honor and promote the following values: civility, integrity, common good, mutual respect, civic responsibility, and liberty and justice for all.

Christensen told the Pioneer earlier in the week that a location away from the airport was chosen to avoid being a distraction or antagonistic toward the president’s rally.

“When we pledge allegiance to the flag, we pledge allegiance to being indivisible with liberty and justice for all. And we also know embedded in our values is civility and common good and mutual respect,” Christensen said.

While the protesters received a variety of reactions from passing traffic, Christensen said she and other organizers felt “surprised and happy” by the amount of support from the community.

“We may not be doing some of the more aggressive tactics that some people do, but that doesn't mean we don't vote. And so we are rural, but we are not invisible. We are indivisible,” Christensen said. “I'm very pleased that we have a lovely day and that people are having fun standing out here together in camaraderie, and we are just grateful to everyone who has come.”