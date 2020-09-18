The United Way of Bemidji Area kicked off its 2020 Annual Campaign on Wednesday with Campaign Co-Chairs Jake and Melissa Bluhm and a livestreamed event revealing the total of the Pacesetter Businesses early fundraising.

“As the needs in Bemidji continue to grow, we need to remember that we are in this together, and it’s the generosity of our donors and the strength of our community partners that drives real change.” Executive Director Denae Alamano shared.

Pacesetter businesses “set the pace” for United Way’s campaign by conducting their workplace campaigns early. The 2020 Pacesetter businesses are Beltrami Electric Cooperative, First National Bank Bemidji, Jake Bluhm State Farm Agency, Potlatch Deltic, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota, RiverWood Bank, Target, and United Parcel Service (UPS).

Pacesetter Business results:

UPS -- $4,000

Target -- $5,500

Jake Bluhm State Farm -- $3,500

RiverWood Bank -- $13,980

Potlatch Deltic -- $17,688

Beltrami Electric -- $15,577.90

First National Bank Bemidji -- $52,000

Sanford Health -- $65,000

The United Way campaign for the community will run through Oct. 31. Funds raised are invested in Bemidji area non-profit agencies and programs that address the root-causes of the most serious human needs in our community and create real, lasting change in people’s lives. United Way Partner Agencies have played a significant role in the local response to the pandemic, caring for those in need in our community.

For more information about the United Way, the campaign or to make a donation please call (218) 444-8929 or visit the United Way’s website www.unitedwaybemidji.org.