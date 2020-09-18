WILTON -- Trucks and cars were decked out with Donald Trump signs and flags Thursday night, Sept. 17, to take part in a Trump parade held at Wilton Liquor Store.

The event lured a number of folks who were excited to exhibit their support for the president, prior to his historic visit to Bemidji the following day.

In attendance of the event were Republican Minnesota politicians Matt Bliss, Rep. Matt Grossell and Sen. Justin Eichorn, who spoke in support of the president's reelection in November.

Theresa Pierce, of Bemidji, organized the parade which went through the center of Bemidji, around part of the lake by BSU, and stretched out toward Nymore.

"You're gonna need less than a quarter tank of gas, and I want these flags flying," Pierce said before the parade.

About 30 cars and trucks participated in the parade, and many participants circled back to the bar afterwards to celebrate with drinks and dinner.