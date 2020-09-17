10 years ago

September 19, 2010 -- Noemi Aylesworth, Cabin Coffeehouse owner in Bemidji, installed a bicycle rack outside of her business with support from the City and Downtown Development Authority. In just three weeks, three complaints were received by the DDA. “It’s not just a bike rack. It’s a creative piece of art from an artist who is part of our community.” Aylesworth said.

25 years ago

September 19, 1995 -- Bemidji School is taking no immediate action in response to the announcement that Bemidji is one of 25 districts in Minnesota not in compliance with the state's desegregation rule for the 1994 year. The high percentage of American Indian students attending Central Elementary School puts the Bemidji district out of compliance with state rule.

50 years ago

September 19, 1970 -- Ottertail Power Co. of Bemidji just finished installing a huge new transformer that will increase the volume of electricity that the city can use. The 7,500 kilowatt unit was installed in the Ottertail substation located behind the Lind Furniture Store and will replace the six transformers previously in operation there.

100 years ago

September 19, 1920 -- Charles W. McDaniel of Kansas City, a Bemidji visitor for several weeks, has submitted very interesting data on the cost of motor traveling. The records are for a period of five consecutive years and 23,690 miles. His last trip from Kansas City to Bemidji, a distance of 811 miles was run with a total expense of $63.15 or an average cost per mile of 7.6 cents.