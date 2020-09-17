BEMIDJI -- The U.S. Secret Service expanded its exclusionary zone for Trump’s Friday evening visit to Bemidji, according to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.

In addition to the exclusionary zone expansion announced yesterday, traffic will be restricted to local traffic only on Adams Ave. (County Road 11) at 15th St. NW (Co. Road 6) north to U.S. Highway 2. The exclusionary zone will not be passable by vehicle or pedestrian traffic.

In addition, Cardinal Rd. NW (County Road 9), on the west edge of the airport, will be marked as no parking zone, except for authorized emergency vehicles.

“Our Beltrami County dispatch center has also been receiving numerous calls from individuals seeking information about the event -- times, access, tickets etc,” Sheriff Beitel said in the release. “This is a private event, so please try to seek the information on the websites of the sponsors of this event.”

The release noted there will also be private security on-site at the bus loading areas and at the airport during the event.

“The (security personnel) are contracted through the event organizers and are not working for, or under the direction of any local law enforcement agency,” Beitel noted. “They will be in uniform that clearly distinguishes them as security.”

Those attending need a ticket from the organizers and must enter the exclusion zone by one of the buses provided by the organizers. No other vehicles or pedestrians will be allowed to enter the exclusionary zone. U.S. Code gives the Secret Service the authority to establish exclusionary zones, the release clarified.

Attendees should expect screening procedures and equipment similar to TSA airline security, the release noted. A Secret Service spokesperson indicated that attendees should use parameters similar to those used by TSA for the amount and type of personal property that you may want to bring into the event, Beitel said.