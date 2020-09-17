RED LAKE -- For the first time since April 1, Red Lake Nation will remove border security enforcement, beginning on Oct. 3.

As of Sept. 14, residents of Red Lake Nation are no longer under curfew, which has been in place on and off since April 1 as well. These changes were announced in two executive orders -- the fifth and sixth regarding COVID-19 -- released Thursday.

Tribal employment and programs which were ceased due to COVID-19 safety measures have also been reinstated, the order said.

Red Lake Nation will, however, remain under medical martial law, which gives the chairman and tribal council authority to make decisions quickly.

Red Lake Nation has been under a state of emergency since March 13, and under medical martial law since April 1. The restrictions in place were most recently updated on Aug. 24, relaxing due to an uptick in testing and decrease in cases. Now, some more restrictions are being rolled back, citing case recovery in the area and sophistication of original goals.

The medical martial law order will stay in effect indefinitely, its need will be reevaluated every 15 days. More information about the amendments can be found on the Red Lake Tribal Council’s website.