BEMIDJI -- The community is buzzing with activity as everyone prepares for President Donald Trump's visit to Bemidji on Friday, Sept. 18.

Bemidji Pioneer reporters will be in the field throughout the day to make sure readers have a chance to see what is going on, even from afar.

As there are a variety of events planned related to the president's visit, reporters will be checking in from various locations throughout the day. Be sure to check in on the Pioneer website and social media pages periodically to see what is happening around the community during the historic visit. There will be live Facebook videos, photo galleries, stories and more.

Here is a look at what is planned for Friday:

Tractor parade: Tractors will be leaving Pete's Place West in Bemidji at 9 a.m.

Tractors will be leaving Pete's Place West in Bemidji at 9 a.m.

A truck convoy is leaving from Cenex in Bagley at 9 a.m. and will travel on U.S. Highway 2 to Bemidji. Loggers will have “Minnesota Loggers & Truckers for Trump” banners and “Making LOGGING Great Again” flags. Loggers will head to Bemidji and make a pass through the city and back to the airport, where they have secured truck parking. Trump Caravan from Orr: Bo Ernst will begin in Orr, Minn., and will end at the President's campaign rally at 1 p.m. Click here for more details.

Bo Ernst will begin in Orr, Minn., and will end at the President's campaign rally at 1 p.m. Click here for more details. Indivisible Bemidji at Paul and Babe: Indivisible Bemidji will host a "Reaffirmation of Minnesota Citizenship Values" rally, where protesters will stand on the east sidewalk along Paul Bunyan Drive in front of Paul Bunyan Park starting at 2:30 p.m.

Our Revolution protest: Our Revolution will hold a "Defend Our Democracy Rally" from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. The location will be provided on the day of the event. Click here for more information and updates.

