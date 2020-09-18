Several BSU students, many who are members of the Black Student Union are standing with “white silence is violence and Black Lives Matter” signs in front of a house on Bemidji Ave.

Zoe Christensen, head of BSU’s Black Student Union, said the group wasn’t out for any specific organization, “we just live here,” she said. One student expressed that she was only 16 or 17 during the last election, and was happy she could vote in this one.

-Hannah Olson

10:20 a.m., downtown Bemidji

On the other side of town, the patriotic tractor entourage and the Minnesota Loggers & Truckers for Trump pass by Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox with horns blaring, encouraging other vehicles to join in.

-Bria Barton

10:20 a.m., Sanford Bemidji Medical Center parking lot

Buses are being loaded up with people and the line is moving fast. Probably over 1,000 people are lined up and ready to go to the airport. School buses can hold 40, busline buses can hold 50.

-Annalise Braught

10 a.m., Sanford Bemidji Medical Center parking lot

Steve May got in line with his car at 6:50 this morning and spent half an hour in line waiting to park his car. He’s one of several hundred who have been in line since early this morning waiting to board a bus to the airport to see Trump.

-Annalise Braught

9:30 a.m., Pete's Place West

Minnesota Loggers & Truckers for Trump complete the trek from Bagley and barrel into town alongside the tractor parade.

-Micah Friez

8:45 a.m., Pete’s Place West

Tractors and side by sides adorned with Donald Trump flags and signs line up in the Pete’s Place West parking lot.

-Bria Barton

8:30 a.m., downtown Bemidji

A crew from NBC broadcasts from downtown Bemidji in front of the Historic Chief Theater.

-Jillian Gandsey