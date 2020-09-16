BEMIDJI -- There will be no onsite parking during President Donald Trump’s visit on Friday and attendees will be bused in from offsite locations, the Bemidji Police Department announced in a press release Tuesday night.

Ticket holders will be notified by event organizers regarding the remote parking location prior to the visit, the release clarified.

The Bemidji Police Department reminded area visitors there will be a lot of extra traffic in the area and asked that everyone slow down and plan ahead.

“To prevent accidents and increase public safety there will be no parking allowed along the shoulder or ditches of U.S. Highway 2, U.S. Highway 71 and County Road 9 except for authorized emergency vehicles,” the release said.

The Secret Service has established a security zone which encompass all of the property south of the Bemidji Regional Airport to U.S. Highway 2, the release said.

This includes all properties along Molberg Drive NW, Gillett Drive NW, Comfort Drive NW, Hanger Drive NW and Norris Court NW. This security zone will prohibit both vehicle and pedestrian traffic in this area on Friday. There will be no ingress on Gillett Drive due to construction. According to the release, businesses in the security zone area have been contacted by the Secret Service.

The release also reiterated previous statements reminding attendees that no firearms will be allowed in the security zone under federal authority.

Police also informed people who just hope to catch a glimpse of Air Force One to select a location ahead of time.

“We have heard from many people who just want to see Air Force One,” the release said. “Please keep in mind that the best viewing may not be at the airport but from other locations throughout the city during landing and take-off.”

President Trump will be speaking at Bemidji Aviation Services at the airport at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, doors open at 3 p.m.