10 years ago

September 16, 2010 -- The Beltrami County Historical Society has hosted downtown historical tours and cemetery walks with reenactors portraying figures from local history. Inspired by an idea from RP Broadcasting’s Dan Voss, Beltrami County History Center Director Wanda Hoyum said the Historical Society decided to try something different; 2010 Ox Trot Historic Pub Crawl.

25 years ago

September 16, 1995 -- When Soo Line indicates its desire to vacate a stretch of its rail system, local groups see new hiking and snowmobile trail possibilities. Soo Line has indicated its intention to vacate an underused 40-mile stretch of track that runs from Bemidji to Gully via Pinewood, Gonvick and Clearbrook. MnDOT may enter the corridor into the Railbank program.

50 years ago

September 16, 1970 -- In Beltrami County, the turnout was light, probably due to poor weather more than anything else. About 3,100 voters cast ballots compared with 9,616 who voted in the last presidential election. In the city of Bemidji, 1,012 voters of the 4,568 registered appeared at the polls, which figures to be about 22 percent.

100 years ago

September 16, 1920 -- The Crookston Lumber company presented a report regarding the acquiring of virgin pine at the north end of Lake Bemidji and the land it stands on, for park purposes. Reportedly there is approximately 500,000 feet of timber on the tract of which 100,000 was already matured and should be cut down leaving 400,000 feet of growing timber.