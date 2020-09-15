BEMIDJI -- Firefighters from the Bemidji Fire Department will be part of a seven fire department deployment to Oregon to provide assistance with the devastating wildfires in the West, according to a press release from Bemidji Fire Chief David Hoefer.

The seven departments will make up two task force teams working with the State of Minnesota Department of Public Safety. The Bemidji Fire Department will be part of Minnesota Task Force II along with a Cross Lake Fire Department.

Local firefighters will depart on Sept. 15 for an 18-day work assignment.