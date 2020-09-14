BEMIDJI -- A man from North Mankato plans to caravan across northern Minnesota with other Donald Trump supporters on Friday.

Bo Ernst will begin in Orr, Minn., and will end at the President's campaign rally at 1 p.m. He's decorated his white truck with red lettering in support of Donald Trump.

"We do not have tickets to actually see Mr. Trump, but we will be driving up and down the road by the airport during the event," Ernst said in an email to the Pioneer.

He said he invites anyone who supports the President to join and said he will be driving through the following towns:

Orr: 9 a.m.

Virginia: 10 a.m.

Chisholm: 10:15 a.m.

Hibbing: 10:30 a.m.

Grand Rapids: 11 a.m.

Deer River: 11:20 a.m.

Cass Lake: 12:15 p.m.

Bemidji: 1 p.m.

Ernst said the times are approximate times, hopefully within a 30-minute window, and he asked people park and wait until they see his truck.

President Trump will now be speaking at Bemidji Aviation Services at the airport at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, doors open at 3 p.m. the campaign announced on Monday.