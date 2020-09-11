BEMIDJI -- Local Republicans hope to generate enthusiasm for area candidates during a "Family, Faith and Freedom Rally" on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

“We all know this is a very, very important election, it’s really about generating excitement for the candidates, for the election, and to encourage people to vote,” said Phil Ehlke, one of the event organizers. “That’s such a huge thing this year.”

The rally will take place in the Paul Bunyan Mall Parking lot beginning with a 4:30 p.m. meet and greet with area conservative candidates, and then finishing up with a keynote address from State Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka at 6 p.m.

“He is someone that we have great respect for,” Ehlke said of the majority leader. “Paul Gazelka has really been put into an interesting spot, so we’re glad he’s there, and we want to honor him.”

The event is drive-in style and attendees will be able to tune in with their car radios, however, candidates will be set up at tables so attendees can mill around and meet them. Volunteers will be stationed at parking lot entrances to ensure visitors are following COVID-19 restrictions.

Attendees should bring lawn chairs, jackets and masks, as well as patriotic attire, Ehlke said.

“We’re encouraging people to bring their American flags and any other patriotic type of things they want to do, and just have fun,” Ehlke said. “It should be a fun day, it’ll go by quick. Just a fun little rally.”

The event is sponsored by the Beltrami County Republicans.