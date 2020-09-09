BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Historical Society is calling all history buffs, train aficionados, genealogy researchers, and anyone else looking for something new and interesting to do this fall, to become a member.

The Historical Society announced the kick off of its “Re-membership Drive,” with the help of the George W. Neilson Foundation, in a release on Wednesday.

For each new member that joins from now until March 31, 2021, the Neilson Foundation has pledged a matching grant. If the BCHS reaches its goal of 200 additional memberships, it will receive a maximum match of up to $5,000 from the foundation.

“We depend on member support, year after year, to keep our museum open and provide all the events and activities that make the History Center a unique place in our community,” Sue Bruns, president of the BCHS board, said in the release. “With this ‘Re-membership’ drive, we hope to let people know what a great place the museum is for families, and reconnect with some previous folks who might have let their memberships lapse. We’re very grateful to the Neilson Foundation for their generous assistance.”

Along with free admission to the History Center, other benefits of a membership to the Beltrami County Historical Society include:

Free special events for the entire family, such as Train Day

One-year subscription to "The Depot Express"

Research facilities available for use free of charge, and three hours of assisted research free every year

10% gift shop discount

Voting privileges at BCHS annual meetings

Membership in the Time Travelers Network for free admission and other benefits at over 300 historic sites in the United States.

As an extra bonus, if someone joins or re-joins as a member right now, or simply renews a regular membership, BCHS will extend the membership all the way until Dec. 31, 2021, the release said.

An individual membership is $25, and family, sponsor, and higher levels are available.

"If you haven’t yet joined the BCHS, or you’ve let your membership lapse, now is the time to act," the release said. "Become a member -- or a “Re-member” -- today. Come on down to see what’s new at the History Center, and help us benefit from the generous matching grant from the Neilson Foundation."

For more information or to find a membership form, visit beltramihistory.org, find the BCHS on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BeltramiHistory, or contact Cyndi Carlson at (218) 444-3376 or depot@beltramihistory.org.