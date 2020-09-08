10 years ago

September 9, 2010 -- Bemidji State University students in professor Jim McCracken’s Impact of Technology class were assigned one of their first hands-on projects of the semester; to design and fabricate a solar water heater. Student pairs were given a sheet of polyester film and told to build a solar heater with recyclable materials that could heat a cup of water.

25 years ago

September 9, 1995 -- Not much in the Bemidji area has escaped Monte Draper’s eye. As The Pioneer’s chief photographer, he has chronicled the lives of Bemidji residents by camera, crossing several generations, and has portrayed the community's growth through his "shooter's eye." His solo exhibit, "Behind the Photo," is on display at the Bemidji Community Arts Center.

50 years ago

September 9, 1970 -- Ticket sales for the annual fireman’s banquet are running behind schedule, but the lagging sales can’t be blamed on the firemen. They were out in force selling tickets but were interrupted by a fire call. An automobile traveling down Beltrami Avenue burst into flames and firemen in white shirts and ties appeared at the scene to extinguish the blaze.

100 years ago

September 9, 1920 -- The Moose lodge decided to engage a special train to take lodge members to International Falls to confer degree work on a class being prepared by their lodge. The train will leave early in the morning and return the same night. Three coaches will comprise the special and preparations are being made to take the Union band with the lodge on the trip.