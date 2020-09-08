BEMIDJI -- The Northwest Minnesota Foundation board is seeking to elect new directors at its November board meeting, applications are due by Sept. 27.

Newly elected directors will begin their four-year terms in December, and all are encouraged to apply, a release said.

Some specific areas where the board desires greater representation include:

Those ages 40 and younger.

People from Norman, Kittson, Hubbard, Polk, Beltrami, Red Lake and Pennington counties, Red Lake Nation and White Earth Nation.

Under-represented people groups, including Indigenous persons, persons of color, immigrants/new Americans, LGBTQ+ and low-income.

Business sectors such as banking, healthcare, manufacturing, nonprofit, low-income serving, arts and early childhood.

The vision of the foundation is that Northwest Minnesota will be a place where communities and people work together to foster opportunity, promote philanthropy, and enrich the lives of all residents, the release said.

Applications must be completed by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 27 to be considered. A full position description and link to the online application can be found at www.nwmf.org/news/job-openings.