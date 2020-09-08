BEMIDJI -- The Northwest Minnesota Foundation board is seeking to elect new directors at its November board meeting, applications are due by Sept. 27.

Newly elected directors will begin their four-year terms in December, and all are encouraged to apply, a release said.

Some specific areas where the board desires greater representation include:

  • Those ages 40 and younger.
  • People from Norman, Kittson, Hubbard, Polk, Beltrami, Red Lake and Pennington counties, Red Lake Nation and White Earth Nation.
  • Under-represented people groups, including Indigenous persons, persons of color, immigrants/new Americans, LGBTQ+ and low-income.
  • Business sectors such as banking, healthcare, manufacturing, nonprofit, low-income serving, arts and early childhood.

The vision of the foundation is that Northwest Minnesota will be a place where communities and people work together to foster opportunity, promote philanthropy, and enrich the lives of all residents, the release said.

Newsletter signup for email alerts

Applications must be completed by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 27 to be considered. A full position description and link to the online application can be found at www.nwmf.org/news/job-openings.

Interested applicants can contact Karen White, president and CEO, with any questions. and karenw@nwmf.org or (218) 759-2057.