BEMIDJI -- Beltrami Electric Cooperative is seeking applications for the Touchstone Energy Community Award, which recognizes businesses, non-profit and community groups that have shown a strong commitment to the community.

Any organization that has helped make the community served by Beltrami Electric a better place to live and work is eligible for the $500 cash award, a release said.

Community members may nominate an organization, association or business by completing an application form, available online at www.beltramielectric.com. Organizations are eligible to apply for the award themselves, or community members may apply on behalf of a deserving organization. Completed applications must be received online by Friday, Oct. 30.

The award recipient will be announced Nov. 6 and will then contend for the statewide Touchstone Energy Community Award, which has a cash prize of $1,000. The statewide award winner will be recognized at the Minnesota Rural Electric Association annual meeting in March, the release said.

For award information, to see a list of the past winners and to download an application, visit www.beltramielectric.com/TSE_Award.aspx.