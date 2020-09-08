BEMIDJI -- Organizers of Project for Change debuted their new social justice group with an event on Labor Day in Paul Bunyan Park.

About 60 people came out in the 50-degree weather for raffle drawings and to hear speakers and live music at the "Protest to Policy to Progress" rally.

The organization’s mission is to act as “a local, nonprofit, non-partisan change group, formed on building awareness, creating social opportunities, and enriching the quality of life for historically marginalized, disadvantaged, oppressed, and resilient Black and Brown communities through policy, accountability and action.”

Minnesota Department of Health gathering guidelines were enforced at the event. Masks were required and provided to those who didn't have one. Hand sanitizer was also available.

Speakers included David Frison, Sierra Charwood, Crystal Gail Welcome, Alyson Allen, Del Shea Perry, Zoe Christenson and more.