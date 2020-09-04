10 years ago

September 5, 2010 -- The Northwest Minnesota Foundation received a $99,000 Rural Business Enterprise Grant from USDA Rural Development to provide technical assistance to 13 small businesses that completed the Ingenuity Drives Entrepreneurial Acceleration competition. IDEA competition is a regional economic development initiative.

25 years ago

September 5, 1995 -- Andy Brink drilled home an eight-foot putt on the second extra hole to capture his first title at the 29th annual Vandersluis Memorial Golf Tournament. The win climaxed a three-way battle for the crown in the extra holes among Brink, defending champ Jim Strandemo of Cass Lake and Perham's Bob Cavanagh.

50 years ago

September 5, 1970 -- Bemidji firemen were called to the Vocational School to extinguish a fire that broke out in the interior of a car being worked on by the auto repair class. The fire was started by a cutting torch, fire officials stated. The fire damage was limited to the car, which was moved out of the shop by the students.

100 years ago

September 5, 1920 -- A novel window display, featuring all necessary material which might cause a man or woman to become a hunter, is being shown at the Palmer hardware store on Beltrami Avenue. One exhibit is a miniature hunting scene with a tent, camping outfit, a lake with a flock of ducks, rifles, shotguns and other equipment required by sportsmen in pursuit of game.