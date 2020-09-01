10 years ago

September 2, 2010 -- Menards is on track for its 2011 opening. Located at 2600 Paul Bunyan Drive NW on the former Spaulding Motors site, it has a tentative opening date in late February, said Bill Barthelemy, the city of Bemidji’s building official. The Bemidji Menards will cover 262,000 square feet in the main building and will also have staging areas and outbuildings.

25 years ago

September 2, 1995 -- A bigger, more efficient Bemidji MeritCare Clinic will better meet the needs of the community and contribute to the emergence of Bemidji as northern Minnesota's regional medical complex. The MeritCare Clinic is a $4 million, 24,000-square-foot expansion and the second of a four-phase remodeling and rebuilding program.

50 years ago

September 2, 1970 -- Bemidji’s Lumberjacks look like they are ready to kick off the 1970 football season at home against Cloquet. It looks like Coach Wilson will be going with sophomore quarterback Mike Malmquist behind Martin Pearson and Bob Colic at end, Whelan and Bob Schwartz at tackle, Dave Howe and McGinty at guard with Gary Anderson at center.

100 years ago

September 2, 1920 -- Fire, originating in the kitchen of the Birchmont hotel, destroyed the entire hotel system of buildings. This includes the kitchen, dining room, main hotel building, refreshment pavilion, power house and a small cottage. All guests and employees of the hotel escaped, one waitress however was compelled to make her exit through a window.