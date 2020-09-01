BEMIDJI -- Folks lined up at a variety of food trucks on Tuesday to satisfy their fair food cravings.

The Bemidji Jaycees and myBemidji are co-hosting the Fair Food Rally, which will be going on through Sunday, Sept. 6, as a local take on the fair food drive-thrus that have been popping up around the state in recent weeks.

Community members can take their pick from at least nine different food trucks, which will be stationed in the Marketplace Foods parking lot ready to serve some tasty goodness.

Hours will be:

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 to Thursday Sept. 3

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 to Saturday, Sept. 5

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6

Some trucks may be open earlier or later, or only available on certain days, based on their own discretion.

The food truck lineup includes several stands from Miller Concessions, Heroes Rise Coffee, Kona Ice, Wally's Pub & Grub, Buon Cibo and possibly more, according to Kevin Johnson of myBemidji.

According to the event Facebook page, food that will be served includes shaved ice from Kona Ice (Tuesday and Wednesday only), Italian, fry bread tacos, corn dogs, mini donuts, funnel cakes, deep fried Oreo's, ice cream, flavored cheese curds, fresh cut fries and more.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.