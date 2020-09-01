DRESBACH, Minn. — When Andrea Walski was on her way to a memorial for her husband Monday morning, Aug. 31, she saw a Minnesota State Patrol car with its lights flashing on the side of Interstate 90. The trooper was standing beside a disabled semi. Passing drivers slowed down and changed lanes as they passed the patrol car.

It’s state law to do so — a law created as a result of her husband’s death 20 years ago Monday.

State Patrol Cpl. Ted Foss was killed while conducting a traffic stop on I-90 in southeast Minnesota when he was struck by a driver of a semitrailer truck Aug. 31, 2000.

The Department of Public Safety Monday marked the anniversary of Foss’ death by unveiling a memorial sign to him at a rest area near Dresbach, not far from the crash site.

“He hasn’t aged a day in 20 years, though I certainly have,” Walski said referring to the photograph of her husband who was 35 when he was killed.

State troopers and members of other law enforcement agencies honored Foss in a short ceremony Monday morning. However, Walski said the state’s “Move Over” law is appreciation enough. The law requires drivers on a road with two or more lanes to move over one full lane away from stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights activated.

“All the appreciation I really need is knowing that other husbands and wives are able to come home to their loved ones,” Walski said.

Col. Matt Langer said for patrol officers who provide roadside assistance or make traffic stops it’s not a matter of if but when their car gets struck by another driver. Every state trooper has stories of their vehicle being struck by another driver or a close call, he said. Patrol officers on the road today know the law has saved lives, he added.

“There’s no doubt in our minds the Ted Foss law has prevented tragedy,” Langer said.

The law has made a difference, but the danger is still present. Drivers struck Minnesota State Patrol vehicles 47 times last year. That’s more than the previous three years combined. Langer said various factors can contribute to those crashes, including bad weather.

Preventing those accidents is simple, he said.

“It’s purely common sense,” Langer said. “There’s nothing remotely complicated about the move over law.”