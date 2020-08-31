BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Jaycees and myBemdji will co-host a Food Fair Rally Sept. 1-6, as a local take on the fair food drive-thrus that have been popping up around the state in recent weeks.

Community members can satisfy their food fair cravings this week as at least nine different food trucks make their way to the Marketplace Foods parking lot ready to serve some tasty goodness.

Hours will be:

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 to Thursday Sept. 3

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 to Saturday, Sept. 5

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6

Some trucks may be open earlier or later, or only available on certain days, based on their own discretion.

The food truck lineup includes several stands from Miller Concessions, Heroes Rise Coffee, Kona Ice, Wally's Pub & Grub, Buon Cibo and possibly more, according to Kevin Johnson of myBemidji.

According to the event Facebook page, food that will be served includes shaved ice from Kona Ice (Tuesday and Wednesday only), Italian, fry bread tacos, corn dogs, mini donuts, funnel cakes, deep fried Oreo's, ice cream, flavored cheese curds, fresh cut fries and more.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.