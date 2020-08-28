10 years ago

August 29, 2010 -- Students are building a three-dimensional scale model of the Crazy Horse Memorial grounds which will be placed in the 40,000 squarefoot welcome center’s main entrance to the visitor complex at Crazy Horse. “This is a student project,” said Bruce Hemstad, “they collectively decided to take this on and dedicate the model to the Memorial.”

25 years ago

August 29, 1995 -- Don Smith won for the eighth time and Alan Olafson claimed his seventh feature at Bemidji Speedway. Barry Isensee won his second title in the Pure Stocks Division while Todd McClellan, second in the point standings. Deke Donat held the pole in the Pure Stocks feature with second place Bill Beaulieu on the outside of the front row.

50 years ago

August 29, 1970 -- “It’s been the best season we’ve ever had,” Del Gangelhoff, operator of Stony Point Resort on Cass Lake, said as he reflected on this summer’s business. Del is co-owner of the resort with his brother Ron, vice-president of Chicago Cutlery, a knife manufacturing firm. Ron travels all over the country, so running the resort mostly falls to Del.

100 years ago

August 29, 1920 -- The unidentified man, who was found yesterday lying across a log in the waters of Lake Irving about 40 feet from the shore near the Red Lake round house with a bullet hole through his head and slowly dying, passed away last night at the St. Anthony hospital without gaining consciousness and without being identified.