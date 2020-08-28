Forum Communications Company and The Bemidji Pioneer believe in generating value for our members. We place high value and importance on hearing from you by printing Letters To The Editor, increasing reporting coverage in areas of reader interest and responding to social media messages from local residents. We listen as well as report to ensure we provide value to you and our communities.

During the last decade, we have been diligently working to ensure our value increases, especially for our members who support local journalism in our communities. When we moved our content behind a paywall, which reserves unlimited access to news, videos and other content for subscribing members, we continued our commitment to adding value for our loyal readers.

Readers, Subscribers and Members

Let’s clarify what we mean when we refer to readers, subscribers and members. Readers are people who access our news to read and engage with content in print or online. Previously, everyone could access all of our online content, without limits. Today, casual readers of our site will be limited in the number of articles they can access for free each month and those who register an account with us can gain access to additional articles. We encourage readers who want to access more content and stay connected to our community to invest in local journalism with a membership.

Subscribers refer to our loyal print readers who have supported us with a paid print or e-paper subscription. Subscribers are just one step away from becoming a member, which unlocks unlimited access to online content across all Forum Communications news sites. This step connects your print subscription account with your online account. We encourage you to connect your accounts to take advantage of the increased benefits available to you with your existing print subscription.

Members have subscribed to a print, digital or combination subscription to access unlimited online content and news. We reward you, our loyal supporters, with a variety of benefits that increase your connection to the community as you support local journalism. We will keep developing value that supports the needs and wants of our members as we continue to listen and improve our service to you.

We want you to access all of the news, weather, entertainment and more that comes with your membership. Please contact our Member Services team for assistance in accessing your benefits or read our “Tips for logging in to your news account and more” article for more information.

The Benefits of Membership

Some of the exclusive benefits of membership include:

Access to all 20+ Forum Communications news sites

News formats you want with e-papers, online and apps

Customized e-newsletters with content that matters to you

Exclusive members-only discounts and content

Chances to win great prizes

Members can peruse their news in formats that make sense for them. For some readers, the smell of the ink and the rustle of the paper is your preference, in which case you can get the print edition delivered to your home or work. Maybe you prefer to see the print edition but need it in a more portable size. The online e-paper or e-paper app is the perfect option for you. For those of you who want to see the latest news in an instant whenever and wherever you are, you can access our online sites or news apps to read all about it.

Along with membership, you also get unlimited access to the e-editions and online content of all sites within the Forum Communications news network. With multiple news organizations throughout the upper Midwest, you can stay connected to the communities you care about. From breaking news, sports, agriculture, politics and recreation, you’ll find what you’re looking for from our many award-winning journalists.

Convenience is key in delivering the news. If you want to be ‘in the know’ as soon as possible and when you’re on the go, sign up for a variety of newsletters on the topics you want. Breaking news alerts, daily headlines and more can be delivered to your inbox when you sign up for our newsletters.

The Perks of Membership

Members are also a part of our Press Pass Membership Perks Program which gives you access to exclusive deals and discounts happening in your community. These are additional rewards and value we work to develop with local businesses to benefit you by saving you money and offering unique opportunities to engage and connect in your community. We’ll keep you informed on Press Pass Membership Perks Program opportunities and how to access exclusive, members-only virtual events.

The value of membership with The Bemidji Pioneer and Forum Communications comes down to local, local, local. Local journalism matters because it involves you, your families and your neighbors and covered by those who live in your community. Whether it’s local news, keeping you informed on important decisions, promoting community initiatives or supporting local businesses and the causes close to your heart, Forum Communications believes in bringing you local journalism while serving you and your community with value you cannot find anywhere else.