BEMIDJI --If you’re looking for Linda Lemmer, you might find her jumping for joy near a large hole on the Bemidji High School grounds.

At least, that’s what she was doing Thursday afternoon. The gaping hole marks the beginning of the old Bemidji High School arch’s move to its final resting place.

“It’s so wonderful, it’s just euphoric,” said Lemmer, a volunteer at the helm of the Old Bemidji High School Remembered project, a group of Bemidji High School alums hoping to preserve the historic entryway arch. “It’s happening, it’s really happening.”

While only a hole right now, it symbolizes much more to Lemmer -- a decade of working finally paying off.

“There’s no more hoops (to jump through),” she said.

The arch’s construction received the Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education’s blessing at the July 20 meeting.

Volunteers then moved more than 300 arch pieces from their decade-long home in Lemmer’s pole barn, and a hole was dug at the arch’s new home.

Now, all that’s left to do is build it. And raise just a bit more money.

Lemmer estimates the project will be completed in three months. The group is getting close to their funding goal -- so far they have about $120,000 in pledged donations and hope to raise another $30,000 to $40,000.