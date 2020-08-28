BEMIDJI -- Buildings that are many decades old were razed near the intersection of Bemidji Avenue and Sixth Street this week to help educate new generations.

Over the past few days, construction crews demolished two buildings, which St. Philip's Catholic Church in Bemidji is looking to turn into a playground space for its school. According to Church Deacon and Parish Administrator Robb Naylor, the playground project and other work in recent years is in response to the rising number of students.

"Our enrollment here at the school has been increasing," Naylor said. "We like to keep our class sizes small, and we were running out of space. We needed to add more classroom space, so we built an addition to the south side of our gym."

With the increase in students and an expansion of classrooms, Naylor said additional playground space was necessary.

"With more kids, we'd like more playground space, and we were able to acquire those two properties next to us," Naylor said. "One of them we acquired a couple years ago and the other a year and a half ago. We are trying to preserve the old trees that are there on those properties and we're going to make the whole area into a fenced in playground."

One of the buildings demolished was once Lakeview Dental Clinic, operated by dentist brothers Kevin and Rick Johnson. Rick Johnson retired, though, and the church acquired the building. The other structure was most recently home to Dionne's Om Yoga Studio, owned by Dionne Daly.

"The building was used as Dionne's yoga studio and by her husband to do art work," Naylor said. "We rented that to them for a couple of years knowing full well that it was going to come down at some point."

"It's a beautiful building, but I'm an educator myself, I've worked at school districts around this area, so I see the need," said Daly, whose business has relocated. "I'm happy to see kids out there running, but I do hope our community can keep its character with older homes."

According to Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Director Casey Mai, St. Philip's acquired its conditional use permit for the project earlier in spring. More recently, Mai said the church acquired digging and demolition permits from the city's building department.

"Both of the buildings were there for a long time, back to the early part of the 20th century," Naylor said. "We would have liked to have acquired all three of the buildings in the area, there's another house there, but we weren't able to come to terms with those owners, so we just moved ahead with the two that we could get."

Naylor said if a deal is made in the future, the building would likely be demolished and the playground space expanded, but the current space will be adequate for the project.