BEMIDJI -- As part of Gov. Tim Walz's efforts to combat climate change, a subcabinet was established to find options and solutions.

As part of the process, state agencies are reaching out to hear what Minnesotans think about the issue and what ideas they might have. For the Minnesota Department of Transportation, that step is being taken with a virtual meeting scheduled for next week.

From noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, a virtual listening session will be held to discuss potential climate change actions related to transportation. According to MnDOT Assistant Commissioner and Chief Sustainability Officer Tim Sexton, the session will allow residents from across the state an opportunity to explain what they want the administration to do to reduce climate pollution from transportation.

"We want to hear any ideas people have," Sexton said. "So, that can include things around electric cars, biofuels and thoughts about where we should be investing when it comes to bicycles and infrastructure for walking."

Sexton said the climate change subcabinet was established in 2019 by Walz as Minnesota is the second fastest warming state in the U.S. Along with impacts to the natural environment, Sexton said there are also impacts of the economy with climate change.

Information like the feedback to be received next week will be forwarded to the subcabinet, which will review the findings and finalize a set of potential actions for Minnesota to combat climate change.

To participate in the session, citizens can visit bit.ly/mntatls , or call (855) 282-6330 and enter the access code 146 946 9424. Those unable to attend can also visit mndot.gov/sustainability to submit comments.

30 years of highway adoptions

As MnDOT prepares to hear from residents on ways to combat the climate crisis, the agency is also in the midst of celebrating the 30th anniversary of the state's Adopt a Highway program. On an annual basis, individuals and groups sign up to adopt stretches of state roads and pick up litter from the area around the pavement.

Last year, Minnesotans spent an estimated 272,000 hours clearing 40,000 bags of trash from roadways, which translates to $7 million in realized benefits for the state.

In total, there are more than 3,800 volunteer groups across the state and 475 groups have been with the program for all 30 years. For District 2, which covers northwest Minnesota with headquarters in Bemidji and Crookston, there are 515 sections of highway adopted and 281 areas still available.

"It's a huge impact in keeping your community clean," said Becky Bahr, Adopt a Highway coordinator for MnDOT District 2. "There are companies, organizations and also just citizens or families."