St. Paul — Gov. Tim Walz will hold a press conference Thursday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. to provide an update on the state’s response to protests and public safety concerns that have occurred in Minneapolis.

A small, predetermined press pool has agreed to cover the event in person in order to ask questions and take photos that will be made available afterwards.

The livestream should begin at 6 p.m. If it does not show up for you, please refresh your page.