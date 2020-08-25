10 years ago

August 26, 2010 -- With more height and build than half the Bemidji State University football team, there’s still a good chance new BSU President Richard Hanson will be carried into Lake Bemidji should the team win their homecoming football game this fall. “...I wanted to give them some incentive,” Hanson said, “I have a feeling I’ll be in the lake at some point. And that’s fine."

25 years ago

August 26, 1995 -- Helen Shuhart said she has a formula for staying young: Quite simply, stay active. Turtle River Township recognized Shuhart as the community's Outstanding Citizen of the Year. According to Township Chair Jim DeWenters, the nomination was unanimous. She's done more for this township than anyone over the years," said board member Clint Braaten.

50 years ago

August 26, 1970 -- Nearly $44,000 in shared cigarette and liquor taxes coming to Beltrami county and the scheduled 30-million-dollar state-wide school aid distribution are fiscal developments reported by State Treasurer Val Bjornson. The State Department of Education agreed on the early disbursement of school aids in the sum of more than $30,000,000.

100 years ago

August 26, 1920 -- Reports of several counties in the Sixth congressional district are as follows: Beltrami County - Grasshoppers have caused some damage to clover. Repair road to Lavinia on the east shore of Lake Bemidji. Wool raisers were hit hard by the poor market. Agriculture under Smith-Hughes act will be taught in Bemidji High School.