RED LAKE -- While Red Lake Nation remains under medical martial law for the foreseeable future, some restrictions have been lifted, according to a recent executive order issued by the tribal council.

Non-resident non-members and non-resident members will now be allowed to enter the reservation, and border security will be scaled down. Those entering must strictly adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures. The details of the border security downsizing have not yet been released, but a full plan will be available soon on the Red Lake Nation website, according to the order.

“The primary purpose of border security is to assure that all persons entering the reservation strictly observe the mask and social distancing requirements while in public places,” the order said.

Red Lake Nation has been under a state of emergency since March 13, and under medical martial law since April 1. The restrictions in place were most recently updated on July 27, tightening due to an uptick in cases. Now, some of those restrictions are being rolled back, citing case recovery in the area.

The order credits the mass testing in Red Lake for the decrease in active cases.

“Those individuals have successfully completed their periods of isolation, and those individuals are no longer contagious,” the order said.

A curfew will remain in effect in Red Lake, from midnight until 6 a.m. The medical martial law order will stay in effect indefinitely, its need will be reevaluated every 15 days.