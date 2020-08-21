10 years ago

August 22, 2010 -- U.S. Rep. Jim Oberstar showed a reporter photos he’d taken on his BlackBerry of last year’s Irvine Avenue street construction in Bemidji. The image of 75-year-old sewer pipe still fascinates him, and the picture of the new piping to replace it. “I had them blown up on a big screen for a committee hearing, and man, those pipes look huge,” he recounted.

25 years ago

August 22, 1995 -- Bemidji's new school superintendent, Rollie Morud, sat in on his first school board meeting. He told the board that the district must keep up with technology and be a model of innovation and achievement and suggested adding technology to the curriculum. "Schools are about learning," he said. "Keep your head pointed in the right direction."

50 years ago

August 22, 1970 -- The white-tailed deer is the most important big game animal in Minnesota. With a value of about $100 a head, a harvest of 100,000 animals taken in the state is worth $10 million annually. Thanks to a $600,000 appropriation by last year’s state legislature and the cooperation of governmental agencies, much is being done to increase Minnesota’s deer herd.

100 years ago

August 22, 1920 -- Miss Mary Lillleskov of St Paul, who has been engaged as assistant county superintendent of schools for Beltrami County, is expected to arrive in the city tomorrow to begin her new duties Monday morning. She will succeed C. G. Hankey, who resigned to become superintendent of the Kelliher School.