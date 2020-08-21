BEMIDJI -- A golf tournament was recently held at the Bemidji Town and Country Club to support Mathcounts, a math competition that is sponsored locally by the Lake Agassiz chapter of the Minnesota Society of Professional Engineers.

This was the twelfth year the event has been held, each year students in grades 6-8 are given the opportunity to compete in the regional competition. Area winners go to the state competition and state winners go to national completion.

The funds earned at the annual golf tournament pay for trophies for first and second place for large and small schools and top 10 individuals at the regional competition, a release said.

The money also pays for lunch for students and teachers at the regional competition, which was most recently held at Northland Community College in Thief River Falls.

This year the Bemidji Middle School team of four students, and individuals from Roseau and Crookston got the opportunity to go to state. Funds come from purchasing signs at the competition that are $50 each and donations from individuals and outside sources, the release said.

"We had 12 teams this year to help us with our math support," organizers said in the release. "When we started our competition 12 years ago it was mostly MnDOT and county people. This year a team mixed with MnDOT, builders and contractors was first."

According to the release, a team of county engineers placed in second, and a team of teachers and realtor finished third. Longest drive went to a consultant. Longest putt went to a consultant and closest to pin was a consultant.

"Thanks to the many individuals and groups that helped make this happen with time and money," the release said. "A special thanks to the teachers that spend extra time with the students to prepare for their regional math competition that gives the students more incentive to improve their math skills."