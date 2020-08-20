The treatment plant will be used to extract chemicals from Bemidji water wells. Perfluorocarbons, which were formerly found in fire fighting foams, were identified several years ago in the water the wells draw from, and were likely from firefighter training which has taken place at the airport.

The work is the first of two phases to build a plant near the Bemidji Regional Airport where the city's water wells are located. The second phase of the project will include expanding the building and increasing the amount of water it can treat at a time.

The project is on track and the plant should be operating by January 2021.