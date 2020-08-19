BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State University Outdoor Program Center boathouse will adjust to a fall schedule next week after offering a weekend of activities for students. Open houses will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 22-23, offering free paddleboard, kayak, canoe and bike rentals to students.

Beginning Aug. 25 through Sept. 25 the boathouse will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Overnight bike and boat rentals will also continue throughout that time.



Small group classes are offered every week with sailing every Tuesday at 3 p.m., biking on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. and stand-up paddleboarding every Thursday at 3 p.m. All classes are free for students.



Participants are required to wear masks during both indoor and close-contact interactions, but not while maintaining social distance operating boathouse equipment, a release said.



OPC staff disinfect every paddle, life jacket, bike and common surfaces throughout the day and wear masks for customer interactions. One transaction is permitted at a time and patrons are discouraged from congregating, the release said.

Large group reservations and classes are postponed until further notice.