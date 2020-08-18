BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Smart Salting Level 1 training for roads online from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.

The five-hour training will be targeted toward city, county, township and state plow drivers as well as private contractors.

Through presentations and class exercises, participants will learn how to integrate science with practical winter maintenance while minimizing impacts on the environment, a release said.

The course will cover the following topics:

Application rates of materials

How to calibrate equipment

Weather conditions

Storing materials

New maintenance methods

De-icing and anti-icing

Environmental effects

Attendees will be given a copy of the “Minnesota Snow and Ice Control Field Handbook.”

The class is presented by Fortin Consulting staff and maintenance professionals. After the conclusion of the class, an optional test is offered to earn the MPCA Level I Smart Salting Certification in winter maintenance. The certified individuals are then listed on the MPCA website.

The course is free, but registration is required. For questions, contact Zach Gutknecht from Beltrami Soil and Water Conservation District at zachrie.gutknecht@co.beltrami.mn.us or (218) 333-4157.