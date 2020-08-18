10 years ago

August 19, 2010 -- The ACLU's Greater Minnesota Racial Justice Project, Cultural Connections Community Celebration, was moved to the Lake Bemidji waterfront. Carolyn Jacobs of Shared Vision stated, “Shared Vision thought of putting it more in community hands. We thought it would fit well with one of our goals; to increase cultural understanding and respect.”

25 years ago

August 19, 1995 -- 19 years ago, Bemidji captured its second and last state amateur baseball title, winning five straight games to take the Class B championship. It was not the newly formed Mudcats but the longtime Bemidji Chiefs who reached that goal. Led by a pair of left-handers, George Landreth and Andy Kannenberg, the Chiefs completed their slate unscathed.

50 years ago

August 19, 1970 -- Bemidji Senior High School students received an unexpected five days vacation from District No. 31’s board of directors. The board postponed opening the senior high school based on the recommendation of Supt. Ray Witt, who reported that conditions of the remodeling project made it necessary to postpone school for grades 10-12 one week.

100 years ago

August 19, 1920 -- As planned by the committee appointed from the Bemidji Civic and Commerce Association, improvement of the road on the east shore of Lake Bemidji leading to Lavinia and the summer residences there will be under the direction of Thomas Roycroft. According to the plans about one week will be required to make the necessary improvements.