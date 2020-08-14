RED LAKE -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently awarded $17.8 million to Native American tribes across the nation, with nearly $1.5 million going to Red Lake Nation.

The funds were dispersed as part of the HUD's Indian Community Development Block Grant Imminent Threat program, which provide funding to help address problems that pose an imminent threat to public health or safety of tribal residents, a release said.

This funding will specifically be used to help tribes prevent, prepare for, and respond to effects related to COVID-19. This is the fifth tranche in addition to the first $15 million announced July 2 of $100 million that will be going to tribes.

Local funding included a $1,499,918 grant to Red Lake Comprehensive Health Services, the health provider of the Red Lake Nation, to acquire three modular homes for medical staff. In addition, the grant allows for the purchase of two ambulances, testing and diagnostic equipment, personal protective equipment, and two-way radios, the release said.

“From helping tribes build more affordable housing to building a place where families can go to quarantine, this funding will help Native Americans persevere during this unprecedented time,” R. Hunter Kurtz, assistant secretary for Public and Indian Housing, said in the release.

“Tribes are finding new strategies in the face of the pandemic to address the health and safety of their communities through these grants,” HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan said.

These funds, provided through the CARES Act, will be used to support several projects on tribal lands across the United States, such as: