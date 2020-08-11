BEMIDJI -- More than $5 million has been provided to public housing authorities across the state with $32,503 going to Bemidji.

According to a release, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development announced $472 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funding to low-income families during the pandemic this week. As part of the move, HUD is providing $5.6 million to 60 authorities in Minnesota.

This funding can be used by public housing authorities to help families assisted by Housing Choice Vouchers, or HVCs, and other vouchers to prevent, prepare and respond to COVID-19.

"Public housing authorities have a vital role to play as we continue our COVID-19 recovery efforts," Joseph Galvan, HUD Midwest Regional Administrator, said in the release. "We will continue working diligently to overcome this as expeditiously as possible."

Funds were also distributed to other nearby communities, including Northome receiving $16,102.