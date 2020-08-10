BEMIDJI -- In lieu of the typical horticulture events at the Beltrami County Fair, the Blooming Trails Horticulture Competition is planned for Saturday, Aug. 15, at the fairgrounds, 7223 Fairgrounds Rd. NW, in Bemidji.

The event will be held drive-thru style from 10 a.m. to noon with coronavirus guidelines in place and social distancing. Attendees will pass by and vote on each category. Ballots and maps will be issued at the south gate upon arrival and collected at the end. Swag bags will also be distributed after completing the tour and submitting ballots.

Categories include:

Hanging basket, with entrants providing their own display hook. Patio pot, at a minimum 18 inches tall. Decorated chair, at a minimum 18 inches tall and three plants/vegetation from the entrant's garden. Garden creation featuring either a scarecrow or a comic strip character. Creations must be handmade, life-size, and be able to sit and stand. Vegetation is not needed for this exhibit. Garden art featuring a "unique decoration" including plants of choice that serve as art in the entrant's garden. For example, a wheelbarrow, plant stand, etc.

Setup will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. There are no gate or entry fees for exhibitors or attendees.

Entrants can enter one exhibit per category and exhibitors must pre-register at beltramicountyfair.org. First and second place prizes will be awarded along with a Best of Show Award. Exhibitors, upon arrival, will be assigned marked slots at the fairgrounds and must stay with their vehicle and exhibit.

Registration is due by Tuesday, Aug. 11. Voters do not need to register. Winners of the Blooming Trails Horticulture Competition will be notified by mail and posted on social media.

For more information, call (218) 444-5722.