BEMIDJI -- Do you leave your car running unattended in the summer to keep it cooled down? Bemidji Police Department Auto Theft Investigator Jesse Becker would like you to stop.

Becker, on behalf of the Bemidji Police Department, is taking part in a public awareness campaign to decrease auto theft, and reminding Bemidjians of a city ordinance in place making it unlawful for any person to leave a motor vehicle unattended on private or public property, with the keys inside the vehicle, whether or not the vehicle is running.

“Looking at trends, I find that a large portion of cars are still being stolen due to vehicles being left with the keys in the vehicle,” he said. “Auto theft tends to be a crime of opportunity. Someone that may not be out looking to steal a vehicle may do so if it is left running or parked unattended with the keys in it.”

In his role as an auto theft investigator, Becker specifically tracks methods and trends when it comes to auto theft, investigates the cases, and attempts outreach to citizens of Bemidji to help better educate and reduce crime rate in the area.

“We have been attempting to promote public awareness on how citizens can protect themselves from auto theft and theft from vehicles for years,” he said. “The Bemidji City ordinance in reference to unattended vehicles, I believe has been in place since 2005. I am attempting to reduce this method of theft through public awareness to the ordinance prohibiting such.”

There are a few exemptions to this ordinance to allow for keyless remote starts.

“Bemidji winters can be bitterly cold and vehicle owners often leave their vehicles running and unattended in order to warm the engines and passenger compartments. Such a habit has resulted in many automobile thefts as perpetrators often are looking for such an opportunity,” Becker said. “Similarly, with the hot weather, vehicles are often left running to cool down. This reminder to not leave your vehicle unattended is just as applicable during the summer months.”

Car thefts in the area seem to be gradually going up.

In 2015, 32 cars were stolen. Forty-two were stolen in 2016, 59 in 2017 and 51 in 2018. Last year, 55 cars were stolen.

Since January, 35 have been stolen this year so far.

Keys being left in the vehicle made up a substantial number of the car thefts, Becker said, as well as cars taken from the owner’s house by a friend or relative.

“Recently there has been an uptick in vehicles reported stolen after being borrowed to a friend or relative,” Becker said. “Make sure you know and trust a person who borrows your car and that he or she has a driver’s license and will operate your vehicle in a safe, responsible manner.”

The majority of vehicles are recovered in fewer than seven days after being reported stolen, he added.