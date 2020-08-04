BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Fire Department was recently awarded a sizable $321,527 grant from the United States Department of Homeland Security and FEMA, to go toward firefighter personal protective equipment.

The grant will fund the purchase of 56 self-contained breathing apparatuses, devices worn by firefighters to provide breathable air in an atmosphere immediately dangerous to life or health.

Fire Chief David Hoefer said the grant fills a critical need for the department.

“The current self-contained breathing apparatus that we have are really at the end of their useful life, so they need to be replaced. They no longer meet the minimum safety standards,” he explained. "We’ve had self-contained breathing apparatus for decades, it’s a critical part of our personal protective equipment.”

Hoefer said the department was chosen out of thousands of applicants based on community demographics and financial need.

“There are thousands of applicants that apply for it,” he said. “The selection criteria is two-fold, one is demographics of your community -- income level, the geographical area served, population -- things like that. The other part is based upon financial need -- can your community support, at the local level, the project, or does it need federal assistance?”

Hoefer said to qualify for the grant, 10% of project costs must be matched by a local funding source, so the actual total cost to replace the department’s breathing apparatuses is around $350,000, with $321,527 being covered by the grant. The department has received five federal grants in the last decade, he added.

“If we weren’t able to achieve a grant like this, these are things that would have to come out of our local capital improvement plan,” Hoefer added. “You can see what the dollar amount for these things are, these are big-ticket items, so we are really fortunate to be able to get a grant like this.”

The Bemidji Fire Department provides fire protection and rescue services to 18 local governmental units -- three cities and 15 townships -- in a 522 square mile area with a total population of 35,000.

“We’re one of the larger fire departments geographically in Minnesota, equipment like this is really critical for us to ensure a minimum level of public safety of our community,” Hoefer said.