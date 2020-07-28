RED LAKE — Red Lake Nation has amended its executive order enacting medical martial law for the third time, citing increased positive cases in the area.

Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki Sr., in discussion with the tribal council and seven hereditary chiefs, opted to keep medial martial law in effect in Red Lake Nation and enact more restrictions. This announcement came in the form of an amended executive order on July 27.

This amendment reinstates a curfew for residents of Red Lake, redefines group gathering and face mask guidelines, and clarifies border security regulations.

Curfew will be enforced from midnight until 6 a.m., with exceptions for those traveling to and from work or for medical purposes.

Non-essential meetings, including funerals, may occur with no more than 50 people in outdoor settings, and no more than 10 people in indoor settings.

Masks must be worn at all times in public places.

Border security will continue to staff entrances into Red Lake, and will stop all vehicles leaving and entering the reservation. Travel restrictions from the past amendment have not significantly changed. Non-resident members are still allowed to enter for limited purposes, and non-resident non-members may enter for essential purposes.

As of July 28, all tribal employment will be restricted to programs and departments deemed essential services. According to an announcement on Facebook, Red Lake Nation Transit will be closed until further notice due to this rule.

All upcoming community events have been canceled, the order stated.

The executive order was originally enacted on April 1, after the tribal council declared a state of emergency in March. The order was amended on July 2 to ease some restrictions.

The order will remain in place until amended, and the tribal council will review and reevaluate the order’s terms every 15 days.