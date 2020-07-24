CASS LAKE -- The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe recently announced all band members over the age of 18 who have experienced economic impact due to COVID-19 are eligible to receive a one-time $1,000 payment.

The application window is open now until October 1.

“Economic impact” seems to be intentionally broad -- on the application form, the following scenarios are listed: furloughed or terminated from employment, unemployed at the start of the pandemic, increased health or child care expenses, increased food expenses, expenses related to homeschooling, expenses related to working remotely, purchase of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, member-owned business closed or run at diminished capacity or other quarantine costs.

To qualify, members must check at least one of the economic impact boxes, and be at least 18 years of age as of July 22, 2020.

Chairman Faron Jackson Sr. mentioned these payments were made possible through CARES act funding in a video update to band members earlier this week.

Jackson initially announced the plan to issue payments in a June 3 update video and mentioned the rest of the CARES funding would go toward hazard pay, the purchase of additional PPE and safety upgrades.

Jackson encouraged all who are eligible to apply and to do so online, if possible.

“We want as many band members as possible to use the online application process in order to limit the person to person contact and reduce any possible spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

The online application can be found via the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe website. Paper applications are also available on the website after July 29, and must be postmarked by Oct. 1. Paper applications can be mailed to Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Emergency Relief Assistance, 190 Sailstar Drive NW, Cass Lake, MN 56633.

Applications will be processed in the order they are received. Online applicants can expect to receive their payment within two weeks.

All checks will be processed and mailed directly to band members using the information provided on the form. There will be no in-person pickup. Each approved applicant will receive a one-time payment of $1,000.

A band member enrollment number is required to apply. Band members may contact tribal enrollment at (218) 335-3601 to obtain their enrollment number.