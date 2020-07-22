BEMIDJI -- After receiving multiple reports of suspicious activity Tuesday, the Bemidji Police Department released a statement Wednesday notifying area residents that Minnesota Energy crews have been surveying gas meters around Bemidji.

“Business Technical Services has been contracted by Minnesota Energy to survey gas meters in the outskirts area of Bemidji and surrounding areas. There are four crews in the area and most work in teams of two,” the release said. Crews are reporting on the condition and safety of metering equipment.

Crew teams will enter the area in a vehicle marked with yellow light and a Minnesota Energy sticker in the window. Surveyors often park the vehicle and then work on foot, the release continued. The personnel working for this agency wear a yellow utility vest marked with Minnesota Energy on the back and will be looking for the gas meter on the property.

Once the meter is located, surveyors will update the GPS location, take photographs and answer questions about the condition of the meters via an app. All of this information is collected via a cell phone or tablet and directly uploaded to Minnesota Energy.

This survey of each meter takes approximately five minutes. The company is expected to be in the area for at least two weeks to complete the project.

Those with questions or concerns regarding the project may contact the project manager, Michael Anderson, at 330-714-3739.